Beatrice M. “Bea” Richter, age 82, of Breese, passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Cedarhurst of Breese.

She was born November 9, 1940 in Breese, a daughter of the late August and Alvina, nee Beckmann, Kampwerth.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Joseph A. “Brownie” Richter, whom she married November 27, 1965 in Breese and he died January 17, 2010; brother, Raymond Kampwerth in infancy; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Edward and Regina, nee Voss, Richter; and brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, Paul “Bandy” Richter, Frank Richter, Kenneth Revermann, Bill Holtgrave, Henry Detmer, Vic Billhartz, Jr., and Jean Bujnak.

Beatrice is survived by her children, Lori (Greg) Kuper of Breese, Vicki (Bill) Smothers of Aviston, and Scott Richter of Aviston; grandchildren, Joseph (Maryl) Gebke, Mason (Mary) Kuper, Madeline Kuper, Olivia Smothers, and Carly Smothers; great-grandchildren, Conan Gebke and baby Gebke on the way, Katherine and Sarah Nee, Caroline, Isaiah, and Avery Hilmes; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Martha Richter of Breese, Marilyn (Mike) Thole of Breese, Mary Revermann of Breese, Pat Detmer of St. Rose, Charlie Richter of Breese, Marti Billhartz of Bowling Green, KY, Jim (Mary Jane) Richter of Breese, Ben (Doris) Richter of Aviston, Joanie Richter of Breese, Judy (Mark) Richter of Highland, and Mike (Sue) Richter of Germantown; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Beatrice formerly worked as a legal secretary for Bernard Heiligenstein Law Office in Carlyle, Bruegge-Becker Law Firm in Breese and Heyl-Royster-Voelker-Allen Law Firm in Edwardsville. She was a member of St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese. Bea enjoyed spending time with her family and line dancing. Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese with Fr. Patrick Peter presiding. Interment will take place at a later date at St. Dominic/St. Augustine Cemetery, Breese.

Visitation will be Monday, December 26, 2022 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. and again on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 from 9:00-10:30 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois or Cedarhurst of Breese Memory Care Activity Fund and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5 th St. Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.