Bernadine Edwards, age 96 of Mulberry Grove, passed away 1:57 p.m. Wednesday, December 7, 2022 in the Emergency Room at HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville.

Funeral 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 12, 2022, at the Mulberry Grove United Methodist Church. Pastor Randy Whitehead will officiate. Interment will follow in Mulberry Grove City Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, December 11, 2022, from 3 to 6 PM at the church. Memorials to the Bond County Meals on Wheels.