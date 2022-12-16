Carol Ann DeClerqc, nee Hoog, passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at the Alhambra Care Center, Alhambra, IL. She was born on November 30, 1956 to Vincent “Jock” Hoog and Glenda Dworschak in Litchfield, IL. On November 20th, 1976 Carol married Emiel DeClercq.

Carol was a 1975 graduate of Staunton High School. She dedicated her career to being a Nurse’s Aide at multiple nursing homes beginning at the Barry Care Center in Staunton as a teenager. Upon her marriage she worked in Kewanee, Il. and eventually in Alhambra, IL. She found joy in being able to help people and did not consider her job to be work. After becoming ill and not being able to perform as an aide any longer Carol worked as an entertainment director at the Alhambra Care Center until she retired.

Carol’s guiding light in her life was her strong religious beliefs. As she had moved from Staunton to Kewanee and then to Mt. Olive, and finally Alhambra, Carol had been a member of many churches and was always excited to meet other Christians doing God’s work. One of the wonderful people she met was her best friend, Winnie Schoen. Winnie and Carol became inseparable sharing the word of the Lord.

Survivors Include:

Daughter – Jenna (Francis) Blodgett of Kevil, KY

Grandsons – Allen (Tori) Nelson of Holly Michigan, Tyler Nelson of Kevil , KY

Granddaughter – Mariah Rouse, Washington St.

Sister -Tina (Frank) Jimenez of Temecula, Ca.

Brothers – Ed (Cindy) Hoog of Staunton, Danny (Sandy) Hoog of Livingston, Virgil Lee of Riverside Ca.

Carol was preceded in death by:

Husband – Emiel DeClercq

Father – Vincent Hoog

Mother – Glenda Dworshak

Step Mother – Marilyn Hoog

Brother – Robert Hoog

Arrangements are being handled by Dauderman Mortuary in Alhambra, IL.

Graveside Service will be at 1:15 PM on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO.

Entombment will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, Mt. Olive, IL.

A Celebration of Life will be scheduled for a later date at the First Baptist Church, Mt. Olive, IL.