Charles F. Hulvey, 78, of Greenville, IL, passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022, at HSHS Holy Family Hospital, Greenville, with family by his side.

Charles was born January 22, 1944, in Venice, IL, the son of James Franklin and Ruth Jane (Landreth) Hulvey. He married Emily Ann Worstell on March 28, 1964, in Greenville, IL. They enjoyed 54 years together.

After Greenville High school, he worked locally at the Star station and DeMoulin Brothers and Company manufacturing. He then moved into transportation, working first, for Buske Truck service, out of Litchfield, IL; after Buske, he worked for several trucking companies, before retiring from Roadway.

One of the kindest souls on this planet, our father was a gentle, giving man who worked tirelessly to ensure that his family had everything they needed. He faced every challenge in life with admirable strength and dignity. His passion was for his wife, who he loved dearly, and his children, and grandchildren. He taught us the importance of family, instilling in us boys the deep essence of integrity. He loved spending time playing dominoes, especially with the grandchildren. He taught each child how to play and fierce domino battles were waged. He was an avid outdoorsman, who loved hunting, fishing, especially bass and blue gill. Our father’s wood carving talent has always been the most impressive. He had a feverish passion for the original old-school country music, and he knew every line from most western movies, with his favorite, by far, being John ‘The Duke’ Wayne. He attended the First Christian Church in Greenville, Illinois.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, two brothers, Clarence ‘Bill’ and James Richard Hulvey, and two sisters, Edna Briemann and Louise Lenzini.

He is survived by his sons, Scott (Tammy Johnston) Hulvey of Smithboro, IL and Jeff K. (Ginger L.) Hulvey of Greenville, IL; grandchildren, Ashley D. (Brian) Weder of Panama, IL, Adam C. Hulvey of Greenville, IL, Joshua K. (Alice M.) Hulvey of Greenville, IL, Chelsie (Jon) Cripe of Pittsburg, IL, Ashley (Jason Mcneeley) Rogers of Greenville, IL; great grandchildren, Haley ( Josh Huhn) Snow, Kaleb Lurkins, Cameron Phelan, Noah Hulvey, Canaan Hulvey, Levi Hulvey, Benny Hulvey, Emma Hulvey, Sadie Brookshier, and Cynthia ‘Taddy’ Rogers; great-great grandson, Jayce Huhn; and siblings, Lois Kimberlin of Nashville, TN, Jerry (Karen) Hulvey of Greenville, IL, Dottie Powell of Keyesport, IL, Betty Saatkamp, Carlyle, IL; and sister in law, Helen Hulvey, Greenville, IL.

Visitation: 9-11 am., Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at the First Christian Church, 1100 Killarney Drive, Greenville, IL 62246, with the Rev. Tyson Graber, officiating.

Funeral: 11 am., following the visitation.

Interment will be at Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Greenville, IL, following the funeral.

Memorials may be given or mailed to the First Christian Church Funeral Fund, 1100 Killarney Drive, Greenville, IL 62246.

The family has entrusted Assalley Funeral Homes with the ceremonies.

Please visit www.assalleyfuneralhomes.com to share memories or to offer condolences to the family.