Curtis R. Rueter, age 64 of Carlyle, passed away at St. Louis University Hospital on Thursday, December 22, 2022.

Mr. Rueter was born in Breese, Illinois on February 6, 1958, a son of Wilbert and Joan (nee Nolte) Rueter. He retired from farming, but still enjoyed helping his friends and neighbors in the fields. Curt was an active member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Ferrin, where he served as trustee, Bible school teacher, and usher. He loved spending time with his family, and he was adored by his nieces and nephews. One of his favorite hobbies was traveling.

Mr. Rueter is survived by his mother, Joan Rueter of Carlyle; two sisters, Vicki Glauber and husband Wally of O’Fallon, and Sherri Williams and husband Darrin of Carlyle; his nieces and nephews, Cory Straeter and wife Misty, Christopher Straeter, Nicole Smith and husband Matt, Kaitlyn Crowe and husband Brandon, and Raeshelle Braye and husband Brandon; and his great nieces and nephews, Cohen, Nola, and Bennett Smith, Felicity Crowe, and Barrett and Bryson Braye.

He was preceded in death by his father, Wilbert “Wib” Rueter, and a brother-in-law, Frank Straeter.

A Funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Ferrin. Visitation will be held at from 9:30 – 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Ferrin. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mr. Rueter are suggested to Bethlehem Lutheran Church or to the charity of the donor’s choice. Donations will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, PO Box 276, Carlyle, IL 62231.

