Cynthia Ann “Cindy” Odneal, age 58, of Greenville, Illinois passed away in her home on November 30, 2022, having been visited by countless loved ones from near and far.

Cindy was born in Chelsea, Massachusetts, but grew up in Zion, Illinois. She graduated Zion-Benton Township High School in the class of 1982. At that time she worked for five years for the Luxor Corporation in Waukegan, Illinois.

In 1992, Cindy graduated from Greenville College with a B.S. in Education. She proceeded to earn her Reading Recovery certification at Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville, along with her M.S. in Education. After that she achieved National Board Certification in 2004. Finally, she concluded her formal studies with completion of her Administrative certificate through Eastern Illinois University in 2009.

Miss Odneal made a difference in the lives of her students and colleagues. She taught approximately 700 students Reading Recovery and Title I Reading for Bond County Community Unit #2 a total of 29 years in Pocahontas, Sorento, and Greenville elementary schools. Her dedication and professionalism led her to serve Greenville Education Association faithfully as head of the local professional development committee, membership chair, and negotiations secretary.

As a devoted follower of Jesus, Cindy attended and was baptized at Wesley Free Methodist Church in Waukegan, Illinois while growing up, Greenville Free Methodist Church during and after her college years, and since 2005 she has been an active member of Greenville First Christian Church. She sang in the choir, on the praise team, and in many choir productions. Beyond her obvious connection to cats, “Cid” loved reading, doing crossword puzzles, watching movies, singing, camping, playing card games, eating out with friends, watching her Chicago Cubs, and spending time with her family. She was a fan of Snoopy and the whole Peanuts gang. Her collection is expansive.

Cindy was preceded in death by her parents John & “Jack” Dean and Joan Ellen (Nielsen) Odneal as well as her brother Jerry Dwayne Odneal. She is survived by a few first and second cousins, her sister-in-law Tina Ardenell (Green) Odneal of Greenville, ever so many friends, and four feline companions, ALL of whom she counted as family.

We rejoice in the assurance that Cindy is with her Savior and can only imagine the joyous reunion celebrated with her loved ones! We will hold onto wonderful memories until it is our turn.

Cid, thank you for the joy, compassion, and support so freely given. Thank you for being the voice for creatures since they cannot speak for themselves. Thank you for always stopping to offer help.

Funeral services will be held 6:00 p.m. Monday, December 5, 2022, at the Greenville First Christian Church, 1100 Killarney Drive, Greenville, Illinois 62246. Darryl Bolen and Dee Armes will be officiating. Visitors wishing for a private moment with Cindy may arrive from 4:00 p.m. until 5:45 p.m. Interment will be at a later date at Mt. Olivet Memorial Park, 1436 Kenosha Road, Zion, Illinois 60099. Memorials may be made to Bond County Humane Society.

Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Memorials and pictures are asked to shared on her tribute wall page www.donnellwiegand.com.