Donald L. Purcell, age 86 of Carlyle, passed away at St. Louis University Hospital on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Don married Nancy Johnson on April 7, 1960, and she survives in Carlyle. Don was the beloved father of Robin (Mike) Orzel, Trent (Lisa) Purcell, and Sidney (Jamie) Estes. He was “Papoo” to his granddaughters Haley (fiancé, Andy) Purcell, Peyton Purcell, and Chandler Estes. Don was the dear brother to Bob (Tonia) Purcell, Linda Lehmann, and Tom (Sande) Purcell. Don is also survived by many brothers and sisters in law, nieces, nephews, and friends. Don was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Louis & Zelda Purcell, sister Jan (Raymond) Nettles, brother-in-law, Bill Lehmann, and puppy dog, Percy.

Don proudly served in the United States Marine Corps. Don also had multiple careers throughout the years, but he especially enjoyed working for Michelin Tire and Bandag. Once he retired, he opened Purcell’s Remanufacturing, where he rebuilt alternators and starters. Don’s hobbies included golf, catching up with friends at the Knights of Columbus Hall, fishing, fixing golf clubs, going out to breakfast, and riding his moped. Above all hobbies, Don enjoyed spending the most time with his wife and family.

Services will be held at Zieren Funeral Home in Carlyle on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at Carlyle Township Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:00 until 11:00 AM at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy in his memory may be made to the Clinton County Humane Society or to the charity of donor’s choice. Online condolences may be shared at www. ZierenFuneralHome.com