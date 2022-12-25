Elisha Ann Behrman, née Huelsmann, age 45, of Bartelso, passed away Friday, December 23, 2022 at her home.

She was born March 9, 1977 in Breese, a daughter of Dennis and Phyllis, nee Wuebbles, Huelsmann of Breese.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Corey Behrman, of Bartelso, whom she married June 29, 2002 at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese; children, Bryce and Nate Behrman of Bartelso; sister, Catrina (Carl) Vandeloo of Bartelso; mother-in-law, Phyllis, nee Weeke, Behrman of St. Libory; grandmother, Agnes, nee Fuhler, Huelsmann of Breese; brothers-in-law, Tony (Stacie) Behrman of Okawville and Brad (Sherri) Behrman of Las Vegas, NV; nephews and nieces, Brandon (Emelie) Vandeloo, Brittney (friend, Jordan Kampwerth) Vandeloo, Kaylie and Trista Behrman, and Aidan and Tobey Behrman; great-nephew, Palmer Vandeloo; and aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Elisha was preceded in death by her grandparents, Wilbert Huelsmann and George and Helen, nee Kapp, Wuebbles; and father-in-law, Norbert Behrman.

Elisha earned her Masters Degree in Elementary Education and taught 7th grade Social Studies at Mascoutah Middle School. She was a member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church and Ladies Sodality in Bartelso and former member and past president of Bartelso Parent Faculty Club. She was an avid reader, enjoyed vacationing, but most of all, she loved spending time with her children, family, and friends.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Bartelso with Fr. James Buerster presiding. Interment will follow at St. Cecilia Cemetery.

Visitation will be Tuesday, December 27, 2022 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. and again Wednesday, December 28, 2022 from 9:00 – 10:15 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to an education fund for Elisha’s children (checks payable to Corey Behrman) and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th St. Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.