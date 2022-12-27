Emma I. Jones, 97, of Coffeen, IL passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2022, at 2:30 a.m., at Hillsboro Rehab & Nursing in Hillsboro, IL. Graveside funeral services will be held on Monday, January 2, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at Shiloh Cemetery in Coffeen, IL. Family and friends will meet at Toberman-Dean Funeral Home in Coffeen, IL at 10:15 a.m. to proceed to the cemetery. Rev. Eugene Dunkley, Pastor of Free Methodist Church in Coffeen, IL, will officiate.

Mrs. Jones was born October, 2, 1925, in Coffeen, IL, to the late David Thomas & Viola Iola (Thacker) Garwood. She marred Herbert Hickey in 1941 in St. Charles, MO and he preceded in death in 1957. She then married Glenwood H. Jones at Mr. Moriah Baptist Church in Coffeen, IL, on June 9, 1962 and he preceded in death on June 18, 2007. She had attended Bond County Schools and was a homemaker. Mrs. Jones was a member of the Free Methodist Church in Coffeen, IL, Royal Neighbors in Coffeen, IL and the Senior Citizens Club in Coffeen, IL. She also loved to crochet, do bead work crafts and spending time with her family.

Mrs. Jones is survived by three children, Fred Hickey of Lexington, KY, William Hickey of Coffeen, IL, and Judy (husband, Tim) Watson of Lombard, IL; three step-sons, Larry (wife, Judy) Jones of Coffeen, IL, David Jones of Litchfield, IL & Glenwood C. “Rocky” (wife, Darlene) Jones of Coffeen, IL; twenty-six grandchildren; thirty-seven great grandchildren and several great-great grandchildren. Along with her parents and husbands, Mrs. Jones was preceded in death by four sons, Herbert Lee Hickey, Carl N. Hickey, Ronnie Hickey, and Bruce Hickey; as well as three brothers, Roy Garwood, Donald “Corky” Garwood & Frank Garwood.

Memorials are suggest to Alzheimer’s Association.