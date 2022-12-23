Frances Jones, age 78 of Carlyle, passed away at St. Elizabeth Hospital in O’Fallon, Illinois on Thursday, December 22, 2022.

Mrs. Jones was born in Roswell, New Mexico on August 6, 1944, a daughter of the late Conchacion Munoz Gonzales. She married Paul Eugene Jones on February 1, 1962, and he preceded her in death in 2013. Frances was also preceded in death by a son, Michael Jones; a granddaughter, Sara Jones; and two sisters, Mary and Rosie Gonzales.

Survivors include a daughter, Stacy Robbins and husband Tony of Breese; two sons, Jeffrey Jones of Centralia, and Brian Jones and wife Lisa of Carlyle; her beloved grandchildren, Chris Robbins, Brittany Robbins, Courtney Thole, Chelsey Jones, Jake Jones, Tim Jones and wife Brandee, and Stacy Lance and husband Shaun; her great grandchildren, Hayden, Adelyn, Logan, Gabriella, Leyna, Payzli, Bradley, Benjamin, Alliah, Maverick, Lenyx, and Briggs; and a brother, Manuel Dominguez of Centralia.

Frances’ greatest joy was her family. She loved gathering with her children and grandchildren at the holidays and was often in the kitchen cooking. Her specialty was her tamales and other Mexican dishes, as well as cookies. Frances would always spoil her grandchildren with gifts and was known for her festive holiday decorations. She also enjoyed getting together for lunch with her girlfriends.

Visitation for Mrs. Jones will be held at Zieren Funeral Home in Carlyle on Friday, December 30, 2022, from 4:00 – 8:00 PM. Expressions of sympathy in her memory can be made to her family and will be received at Zieren Funeral Home.

