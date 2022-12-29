Francis C. Boeser, age 91 of Trenton, IL, died Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Highland, IL.
He was born on Sunday, December 13, 1931, in Highland, IL, the son of Louis and Bernetta (nee Bugger) Boeser.
On Tuesday, October 18, 1955, he married Ruth Ann Catherine Boeser nee Peters at Beckemeyer, Illinois by Father Schoen, who passed away on Friday, March 11, 2022.
He was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland IL; Holy Name Society at St. Paul Catholic Church; VFW former Post 7983-Trenton, IL (Life Member); VFW Post 5694, Highland, IL; Knights of Columbus Council #1580, Highland, IL.
Francis loved his family and farming. He enjoyed fishing, family gatherings, coon and deer hunting and going to the timber with his sons and grandchildren because they loved the beauty of nature.Francis was a devote Catholic. His faith was very strong. He enjoyed his pecan tree grove. Growing pecan trees, grafting them, and harvesting the pecans was pure enjoyment.
Survivors include:
Son – Richard L. (Diane) Boeser, Highland, IL
Son – Ronald H. (Tammy) Boeser, Mattoon, IL
Son – Dennis L. Boeser, Trenton, IL
Daughter – Diane C. (Roger) Busch, Highland, IL
Daughter – Cynthia J. (Steve) Gnaedinger, Pocahontas, IL
Son – Brian F. (Peggy) Boeser, Trenton, IL
Daughter – Sheryl J. (Cory) Hess, Alhambra, IL
Son – Steve J. (Alice) Boeser, Export, PA
Daughter – Judi D. (Paul) Rode, Pocahontas, IL
Grandchild – Jason (Terri) Boeser, Highland, IL
Grandchild – Jessica (Corey) Parker
Grandchild – Jenny (Rob) Horner
Grandchild – Jeremy (Chelsey) Boeser
Grandchild – Shelby (Scott) Guthrie
Grandchild – Dustin Ruble
Grandchild – Dessie Boeser
Grandchild – Travis (Heidi) Boeser
Grandchild – Krista (Josh) Waddell
Grandchild – Steven F. “Buck” (Samantha) Boeser
Grandchild – Nickolas Boeser
Grandchild – Mathew Boeser
Grandchild – Ryan Busch
Grandchild – Jamie (Justin) Carril
Grandchild – Craig (Emily) Gnaedinger
Grandchild – Tracy (Jayme) Haas
Grandchild – Christopher (Morgan) Boeser
Grandchild – Kyle Hess
Grandchild – Casandra (Dustin) Emig
Grandchild – Alex Rode
Step Grandchild – Mandy Fries
Step Grandchild – James (Jennifer) Gebke
Step Grandchild – Todd (Michelle) Busch
Great Grandchildren – Many
Sister – Imelda Pingsterhaus
Sister – Mary Ann Olliges
Sister – Della Gene (Sylvester) Holzinger
Sister-In-Law – Helen M. Leonard.
He was preceded in death by:
Father – Louis Charles Boeser – Died 1/12/1995
Mother – Bernetta Mary (nee Bugger) Boeser – Died 9/11/1993
Wife – Ruth Ann Catherine (nee Peters) Boeser – Died 3/11/2022
Sister – Imogene A. Dickhaut – Died 11/24/2017
Sister-In-Law – Jean Peters
Sister-In-Law – Ruth Peters
Brother-In-Law – Henry “Butch” Peters
Brother-In-Law – Vincent Peters
Brother-In-Law – Leroy Leonard
Brother-In-Law – Bernard Pollmann
Brother-In-Law – Raymond Pingsterhaus
Brother-In-Law – Alphonse Olliges
Sister-In-Law – Joann Harper
Sister-In-Law – Margaret Pollmann
Brother-In-Law – Francis Harper
Sister-In-Law – Agnes Lodes
Brother-In-Law – Joe Lodes.
Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.
Visitation will be held from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday, January 2, 2023, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 9:30 AM on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.
Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at St . Paul Catholic Church in Highland, IL, with Rev. Fr. Pat G. Jakel, Pastor, officiating.
Interment will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL.
Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association or ProMedica Hospice (former-Heartland Hospice) .