Francis C. Boeser, age 91 of Trenton, IL, died Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Highland, IL.

He was born on Sunday, December 13, 1931, in Highland, IL, the son of Louis and Bernetta (nee Bugger) Boeser.

On Tuesday, October 18, 1955, he married Ruth Ann Catherine Boeser nee Peters at Beckemeyer, Illinois by Father Schoen, who passed away on Friday, March 11, 2022.

He was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland IL; Holy Name Society at St. Paul Catholic Church; VFW former Post 7983-Trenton, IL (Life Member); VFW Post 5694, Highland, IL; Knights of Columbus Council #1580, Highland, IL.

Francis loved his family and farming. He enjoyed fishing, family gatherings, coon and deer hunting and going to the timber with his sons and grandchildren because they loved the beauty of nature.Francis was a devote Catholic. His faith was very strong. He enjoyed his pecan tree grove. Growing pecan trees, grafting them, and harvesting the pecans was pure enjoyment.

Survivors include:

Son – Richard L. (Diane) Boeser, Highland, IL

Son – Ronald H. (Tammy) Boeser, Mattoon, IL

Son – Dennis L. Boeser, Trenton, IL

Daughter – Diane C. (Roger) Busch, Highland, IL

Daughter – Cynthia J. (Steve) Gnaedinger, Pocahontas, IL

Son – Brian F. (Peggy) Boeser, Trenton, IL

Daughter – Sheryl J. (Cory) Hess, Alhambra, IL

Son – Steve J. (Alice) Boeser, Export, PA

Daughter – Judi D. (Paul) Rode, Pocahontas, IL

Grandchild – Jason (Terri) Boeser, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Jessica (Corey) Parker

Grandchild – Jenny (Rob) Horner

Grandchild – Jeremy (Chelsey) Boeser

Grandchild – Shelby (Scott) Guthrie

Grandchild – Dustin Ruble

Grandchild – Dessie Boeser

Grandchild – Travis (Heidi) Boeser

Grandchild – Krista (Josh) Waddell

Grandchild – Steven F. “Buck” (Samantha) Boeser

Grandchild – Nickolas Boeser

Grandchild – Mathew Boeser

Grandchild – Ryan Busch

Grandchild – Jamie (Justin) Carril

Grandchild – Craig (Emily) Gnaedinger

Grandchild – Tracy (Jayme) Haas

Grandchild – Christopher (Morgan) Boeser

Grandchild – Kyle Hess

Grandchild – Casandra (Dustin) Emig

Grandchild – Alex Rode

Step Grandchild – Mandy Fries

Step Grandchild – James (Jennifer) Gebke

Step Grandchild – Todd (Michelle) Busch

Great Grandchildren – Many

Sister – Imelda Pingsterhaus

Sister – Mary Ann Olliges

Sister – Della Gene (Sylvester) Holzinger

Sister-In-Law – Helen M. Leonard.

He was preceded in death by:

Father – Louis Charles Boeser – Died 1/12/1995

Mother – Bernetta Mary (nee Bugger) Boeser – Died 9/11/1993

Wife – Ruth Ann Catherine (nee Peters) Boeser – Died 3/11/2022

Sister – Imogene A. Dickhaut – Died 11/24/2017

Sister-In-Law – Jean Peters

Sister-In-Law – Ruth Peters

Brother-In-Law – Henry “Butch” Peters

Brother-In-Law – Vincent Peters

Brother-In-Law – Leroy Leonard

Brother-In-Law – Bernard Pollmann

Brother-In-Law – Raymond Pingsterhaus

Brother-In-Law – Alphonse Olliges

Sister-In-Law – Joann Harper

Sister-In-Law – Margaret Pollmann

Brother-In-Law – Francis Harper

Sister-In-Law – Agnes Lodes

Brother-In-Law – Joe Lodes.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday, January 2, 2023, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 9:30 AM on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at St . Paul Catholic Church in Highland, IL, with Rev. Fr. Pat G. Jakel, Pastor, officiating.

Interment will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association or ProMedica Hospice (former-Heartland Hospice) .