Gary Harold Plog passed into life with the spirit, on December 26, 2022, at his home in rural Pocahontas, IL. He was the oldest son of Billy L. Plog and Ellen R. (nee Brown) Plog.

Gary was a proud member of the last class of the one-room grade school in Old Ripley, IL. He graduated from Greenville High School in 1967, and attended college in Danville, IL. He was a member of the Carpenters Union and later became a Corrections Officer with the State of Illinois, retiring from Vandalia prison after 20 years of service.

He was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Pocahontas, a member of the MaCliBo Shriners, a 3rd degree member of the Knights of Columbus, and a 25 year member of the Masons Gordon Lodge 0473. He was involved in several community music circles, playing both guitar and mandolin. He recently became certified as a Hospice volunteer, playing music for patients.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Billy and Ellen Plog; brotherin-law, Chip Wood; nephew, Isaac Wood.

He is survived by his son, Kristopher Plog; daughter, Sarah Hartke; grandsons, Elijah Hartke, Joshua Hartke; sister, Connie Wood; brother, Tom (C.J.) Plogue; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends throughout the community.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to St. Nicholas Church, Pocahontas, IL, or Shriner’s Hospital.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL.