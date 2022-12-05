Gertrude F. Fry, age 88 of Sorento, Illinois, passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022, at Greenville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Greenville.

Funeral will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 8, 2022, at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. Interment will follow at Kirkland Cemetery, Sorento, Illinois. Visitation will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. Memorials may be made to the Sorento Baptist Church.

Gertrude Fitzgerald, the daughter of Addie and Bessie Mae (Allwood) Fitzgerald, was bornNovember 1, 1934 in Flora, Illinois. She was raised in Clay City, attended the local schools, andgraduated from Clay City High School with the Class of 1954. Gertrude worked at Watsonʼs DrugStore in Olney, Illinois, then got married and moved to Granite City, Illinois.

Gertrude and Thomas Charles Fry were united in marriage on May 29, 1954 in Olney, Illinois. Theystarted a family in Granite City and moved to Sorento, Illinois in the 1970ʼs. She worked for Hamptonʼs Nursing Home for 37 years. Gertrude and Thomas were members of the SorentoBaptist Church.

She is survived by her 2 sons: Harold (Melinda) Fry of Buffalo, North Dakota, and Michael (Reta) Fry of Breckenridge, Missouri, daughter Rosa (Melvin) Mollett of Hillsboro, Illinois, and daughterin-law Vickie Fry of Granite City, Illinois. Also surviving are their 12 grandchildren, 31 great- grandchildren, brother Emery Lee (Mary Ellen) Fitzgerald of Greenville, and sister Ruth Ann Webbof Olney, Illinois.

Preceded in death by her parents, husband Thomas Charles Fry in 1985, son Jeffery J. Fry, sonRobert Lee Fry, and siblings: Irma Webb, Velda Mae Kimmerle, Billy Webb, and grandson HarveyFry, and great-grandson Leon Fry.

