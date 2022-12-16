Gladys L. Bargetzi, 94, of Highland, IL, died, Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at home surrounded by her family.

She was born November 20, 1928, to Joseph and Ethel Mae (nee Wimberley) Patton, in Beckemeyer, IL. On August 27, 1948, she married Raymond Bargetzi at Eden Evangelical and Reformed Parsonage in Edwardsville, IL.

Gladys was born and raised in the Edwardsville area, graduating from Edwardsville High School in 1946. Once married, she and Ray moved to Highland where they raised their family. Over the years she worked at General Telephone in Highland as an operator, Basler Electric, was the bookkeeper for the Helvetia Sharpshooters Society, and then became a homemaker for her family.

Her family meant the world to her. She loved spending time with her kids and grandkids. A kind, selfless person, she would do anything for anyone in need. She enjoyed watching St. Louis Cardinal games, playing cards; especially pinochle and rummy, and dancing at Lindendale Park. She was also a member of the Evangelical United Church of Christ in Highland.

Gladys was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Ethel Mae Patton; husband, Raymond Bargetzi; several siblings; son-in-law, Fred Bircher.

She is survived by her children, Cherie Bircher, Gary (Diane) Bargetzi, David (Lori) Bargetzi, Lisa (Tim) Clark; grandchildren, Derek (Brittnee Langreder) Bircher, Daron (Katie) Bircher, Brendan (Suzi Wessel) Bargetzi, Morgan (Jake Haberer) Bargetzi, Jared Bargetzi, Dylan Bargetzi, Dustin Olson, Cody Olson; great grandchildren, Chase (Dakota) Mollet, Lake Bircher, Gage Bircher, Zane Bircher, Bailey Bircher; great great-grandson, Mason Mollet; sister, Etta Rae (Glen) Mercer, numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to the Evangelical United Church of Christ or the Helvetia Sharpshooters

Visitation: Wednesday, December 21, 2022, from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm, at Evangelical United Church of Christ, Highland, IL.

Funeral Service: Wednesday, December 21, 2022, 12:00 pm, Evangelical United Church of Christ, Highland, IL.

Clergy: Rev. Bill Kapp, Pastor

Interment: Highland City Cemetery

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL