Jacquelyn F. “Jackie” Garmon, age 54 of Saint Charles, MO, died Sunday, December 4, 2022, at her residence in Saint Charles, MO.

She was born on Thursday, June 6, 1968, in Saint Louis, MO, the daughter of Robert and Phyllis (nee Bishop) Regazzi.

On Saturday, June 6, 1998, she married David A. Garmon in Marine, Illinois, who survives.

Mrs. Garmon was born in St. Louis, MO and grew up in the St. Jacob/Highland area. She graduated from Highland High School in 1988. Then she attended Belleville Area College and graduated with a degree in Radiology. She had worked in a doctor’s office as an X-ray technician and retired in 2007 to become a homemaker and stay at home mom. She loved all animals, especially dogs. She enjoyed traveling, collecting angels and gem stones, and trying new things. She was devoted to her family and friends.

Survivors include: Husband – David A. Garmon, Saint Charles, MO; First Husband – Kenneth D. Zobrist, Pierron, IL; Daughter – Danielle R. (Curtis) Grathwohl, Richview, IL; Daughter – Whitney N. Garmon, Saint Charles, MO; Son – Gauge M. (Josie) Garmon, Sorento, IL; Grandchildren – Gavin Grathwohl; Jake Grathwohl; Luke Grathwohl; Wyatt Garmon; Eli Garmon; Corbin Garmon; Cash Garmon; Sister – Sabrina J. (Philip) Swaim, Tucson, AZ; Mother-In-Law – Della D. (nee McIntosh) Garmon, Greenville, IL; Father-In-Law – David A. (Steff) Garmon, Greenville, IL.

She was preceded by: Father – Robert F. Regazzi; Mother – Phyllis J. (nee Bishop) Regazzi – Died 8/27/2007; Brother – Tony Regazzi – Died at age 16

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Service will be at 10:00 AM on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL, with Rev. William E. Kapp, pastor, Evangelical United Church of Christ, Highland, IL, officiating.

Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital or Central Institute for the Deaf.