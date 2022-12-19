Janet S. Biggs, age 77 of Carlyle, passed away at Carlyle Healthcare and Senior Living on Saturday, December 17th, 2022.

Janet was born on June 2nd, 1945, in East St. Louis, Illinois, to the late Donald and Ruth (Campbell) Burgess. She married James “Butch” Biggs on October 20th, 1962, and he preceded her in death on August 12, 2020.

Mrs. Biggs is survived by her children, James Biggs (Lisa), Tina McCarty (Tom), and Victoria Hagen; her grandchildren, James A. Biggs Jr., Troy Lee Biggs, Thomas McCarty, Jr., Jeremy McCarty, Zachary McCarty, Hannah McCarty, Shelby Lois Hagen, Alexis Biggs; and a great grandson, Nash McCarty.

Mrs. Biggs loved to spend time with her children and grandchildren, and she always looked forward to family barbecues. Janet loved to cook, and had worked as a cook for the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department. Mrs. Biggs volunteered for BCMW, and was a lifetime member of the Carlyle VFW Auxiliary.

A Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 Noon on Thursday, December 22nd, 2022, at Zieren Funeral Home in Carlyle. Interment will follow at Carlyle Township Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Zieren Funeral Home on Thursday morning from 9:00 A.M. – 12:00 Noon. Expressions of sympathy in her memory can be made to the family and will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, 1111 Clinton Street, Carlyle, IL 62231.

