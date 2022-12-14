Jeanette L. Kohrs, age 68, of Breese, passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Highland Healthcare Center.

She was born September 3, 1954 in Breese, a daughter of the late Bernard and Helen, nee Heidel, Haar. She married Jerome “Jerry” Kohrs on May 27, 1978 at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Breese and he preceded her in death on October 23, 2003.

In addition to her parents and husband, Jeanette was preceded in death by her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jacob and Clara, nee Venhaus, Kohrs; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Martin Johnson, Jim Robben, Wilbert (Emerita) Kohrs, Elmer Kohrs, Dolores (Bud) Lamping, Bernice (Arnold) Winter, Ralph (Alice) Kohrs, Martha (Don) Cornell, Arthur Kohrs, and Roselyn (John) Crawford.

Jeanette is survived by her children, Jennifer (Nathan) Lammers of O’Fallon, MO and Jason (Sharon Foppe) Kohrs of Germantown; grandchildren, Sydney and Carter Lammers; siblings, Pat (Dave) Davis and Gary (Andrea) Haar all of Piedmont, SC; sisters-in-law, Millie Johnson of Breese, Marlene Robben of Germantown, and Marie Kohrs of St. Louis, MO; special friend, Larry Timmermann of Breese; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Jeanette retired from Aramark Uniform Service in Highland. She was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church and Altar Sodality in Breese. She enjoyed playing cards, but above all, her greatest joy was spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Breese with Fr. Chuck Tuttle presiding. Interment will follow at St. Dominic/St. Augustine Cemetery, Breese.

Visitation will be Friday, December 16, 2022 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. and again on Saturday, December 17, 2022 from 8:00-9:30 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to St. Augustine Catholic Church or Siteman Cancer Center and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th, Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.