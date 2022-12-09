Jeff R. Harcourt, age 56, of Trenton passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at his home. He was born in Downey, California on January 17, 1966, the son of Ronald and Rita (Barton) Harcourt. He married Theresa Kunkle in Reno, Nevada on September 29, 1990 and she survives in Trenton.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: Chelsey Harcourt and David Johnston both of Trenton; siblings: Rhonda O’Bryant of Oklahoma and Nancy Harcourt of California; his mother, Rita Harcourt of Oklahoma; nieces and nephews: Tammy (Brain) Clark, Samantha (Cole) Smith, Gabrielle Rennegarbe, Marvin (Savannah) Collier IV, Brandon Rennegarbe, Jonathan Rennegarbe, Matthew Brown, and Elijah Brown; great nieces and great nephews: Ryan, Lucas, Abigail, and Bryson Clark, Eliana and Colton Smith, Gavin, Parker, Daxton, and Maverick Collier.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Harcourt; father-in-law, Jerry Kunkle; nephews, Jonathan Collier and Marvin Collier III; and great niece, Victoria Collier.

Jeff worked as a rigger for HWP Rigging. He enjoyed building models, woodworking, RC cars, camping with family, boating, any outdoor activity and playing video games.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 12:00 PM at Nordike Funeral Home in Carlyle.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 10, 2022 from 10:00 AM until the time of services at Nordike Funeral Home in Carlyle.

