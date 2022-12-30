Jeffrey G. “Snickers” Hoh, age 60, of Scheller, and formerly of Bartelso, passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Missouri Baptist Medical Center.

He was born November 8, 1962 in Breese, a son of Leroy and Ruth Ann “Tootsie”, nee Wilken, Hoh of Bartelso.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his siblings, Jan Luebbers of Breese, Beth Busch of Breese, Alan (Melissa) Hoh of Irvington, and Jackie (Darrel) Thole of Aviston; nine nieces and nephews; three great-nieces; three great-nephews; and many friends.

Snickers was preceded in death by siblings, Kimberly Hoh and Lee Hoh; grandparents, Alphonse and Margaret, nee Gebke, Wilken and Harry and Cecilia, nee Koopmann, Hoh; brothers-in-law, David

Luebbers and Mike Schreiber; and great-nephew, Caide Brown.

Snickers worked at General Tire in Mt. Vernon as a CVT Final Finish Repairman. He was an outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Bartelso with Fr. James Buerster presiding. Interment will follow at St. Cecilia Cemetery.

Visitation will be Tuesday, January 3, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. – 1:45 p.m. at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Bartelso.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to the Santa Fe Fire Protection District or St. Cecilia Catholic Church and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, P.O. Box 117 Germantown, IL 62245, who is serving the family.

