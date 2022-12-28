Joanne M. Anderson, age 85, of Greenville, passed away at 1:20 p.m. Monday, December 26, 2022, at Missouri Baptist Hospital.

For those who desire, memorials in Joanne's memory may be made to the Greenville Public Library, or to the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy (Women's Giving Initiative).

Joanne Marie O’Brien, the daughter of Joseph T. O’Brien and Anna Marie Cook O’Brien was born on July 31, 1937, in East St. Louis, Illinois. Joanne grew up in East St. Louis and attended parochial schools, graduating from St. Teresa’s Academy in 1955. She then attended St. Louis College of Pharmacy, where she met her husband, and graduated in 1959.

Joanne and Algren E. Anderson were united in marriage on October 10, 1959, in St. Teresa’s Catholic Church in Belleville and have enjoyed over 63 years together. Algren survives as do their five children: Mark A. (Carla) Anderson of Moreland Hills, Ohio, Matthew A. (Jill) Anderson of Chesterfield, MO., Margaret A. (Quent) Besing of St. Louis, MO., Michael A. (Jennifer) Anderson of Gaston, OR., Brien A. (Christie) Anderson of Dallas, GA.,11 grandchildren, 3 step-grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren.

She is also survived by her two sisters Margaret Scovitch and Carol (Ray) Muzzarelli, both of Collinsville; brothers-in-law Axel (Gloria) Anderson of Belleville and Albert (Judy) Anderson of Shiloh; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Joanne is preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Anna O’Brien, her in-laws Axel and Sophie Anderson, sister-in-law Joyce (Anderson) Kirchhoefer and brothers-in-law Lee Kirchhoefer and Tom Scovitch.

Joanne worked at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Belleville, then for several years was Relief Pharmacist in the Belleville area. In 1970 the family moved to Greenville where Joanne was Director of Pharmacy at Utlaut Memorial Hospital for 13 years. She then retired from the Walmart Pharmacy in Vandalia.

Joanne was a faithful member of the St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Greenville where she and Algren raised their family. She was active in her church, teaching Catechism, serving as Eucharistic Minister, singing in the Choir and was in the Women’s Auxiliary. She was also very active at the St. Louis College of Pharmacy where she served as President of the Alumni Association and was the first female Chairman of the Board of Trustees. She and Algren were on the Parents’ Council at Greenville University as well.

Joanne was a proud member of the Greenville Shakespeare Club for 44 years. She was active in the Bond County American Cancer Society, the Greenville Public Library Board, and was a member of the Utlaut Hospital Auxiliary, serving as Chairman of the Utlaut Hospital Auxiliary Bazaar.

Joanne was a life-long learner and loved to travel. She and Algren traveled the world, making new friends along the way; they visited 32 countries on 5 continents. Family vacations were taken every summer and several trips to National Parks with their children and grandchildren were enjoyed. She was also an avid reader, with biographies, history and geography being her preferred genres. She enjoyed the Arts and was a regular attendee at The Symphony, The Muny, The Fox Theatre, local productions by Greenville University, and Art museums around the world, to name a few. She had a large circle of friends who were very important to her and who provided loving support anytime it was needed. Her family was the centerpiece of her life, and she was an amazing role model to her children and grandchildren: Gus, Maddie, Molly (Ethan), Joe (Ali), Quaid (Becky), Fletcher, Jake (Megan), Danielle, Luke, Margaret and Rebecca. She was thrilled in recent years at the addition of four great-grandchildren to the family: Arthur, Mabel, Colt and Mara; and also, three step-grandchildren: Chloe, Adam and Allie.