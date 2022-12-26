Joice M. Tweedy, age 76 of Hamel, IL, died Friday, December 23, 2022, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL.

She was born on Thursday, October 3, 1946, in Rangely, CO, the daughter of Leona (nee Lappie) and Elmer Halbe. She was married to Leroy David Tweedy Jr. He preceded her in death on February 8, 1999.

She worked many years in the banking industry at several banks in St. Louis and had been working for Scott Credit Union in Edwardsville, IL for close to 20 years at the time of her passing. She also worked at Walmart, Glen Carbon, for 15 plus years. She made many close friends during her career over the years.

She enjoyed working in her yard and spending time with her family. She enjoyed all of her grandchildren and would go out of her way to make sure they knew how much she loved them. She was the biggest fan for her grandsons Jackson and Cale, never missing a football or soccer game, no matter the weather. In fact, she and her daughter drove 14 hours in one day just to see her grandson Jackson run a cross country meet. She will also be dearly missed by her grandpups Stanley, Ace and Blue who could not contain their excitement when they saw her coming to visit as she would spoil them as well.

Survivors include Son: Leroy D. Tweedy III, Hamel, IL; Daughter: Lisa M. (Scott) Warrer, Edwardsville, IL; Son: Brian S. (Fiancee-Trish) Tweedy, Hamel, IL; Grandchildren: Dalton, Dakota, Danika and Dayton Tweedy, Edwardsville, IL; Jackson and Cale Warrer, Edwardsville, IL; Brian (Kristin) Tweedy and Dylan Tweedy, Lansing, MI; Great Grandchild: Riley Tweedy, Edwardsville, IL; Sisters: Loretta Koch, Staunton, IL and Geraldine (Kevin) Walsh, Edmond, OK; Sisters-in-law: Christine Smilgius, Tinley Park, IL; Marlane (Jeff) Brase, Worden, IL and Brother-in-law Vernon (Sandy) Harris, Worden, IL; numerous nieces and nephews; and Kevin Ahrens of Staunton, IL, whom she considered as one of her own children.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father: Leona (nee Lappie) and Elmer Halbe; Former Husband Leroy David Tweedy Jr.; Brother-in-law: Ross Koch; Mother/Father-in-Law: Sylvia and Vernon Harris.

Arrangements are being handled by Dauderman Mortuary in Alhambra, IL.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Dauderman Mortuary in Hamel, IL.

Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Dauderman Mortuary in Hamel, IL., with Rev. H.R. Curtis, Pastor, Zion Lutheran Church, Carpenter, IL, officiating.

Interment will be at Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Carpenter, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project.