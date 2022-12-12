Katherine A. Reeves, age 61 of Greenville, passed away Friday, December 9, 2022, at SSM DePaul Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.

Funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at the First Baptist Church in Mulberry Grove, Illinois. Interment will follow in McInturff Cemetery. Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 13, from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. Memorials are to the Bond County Meals on Wheels.

Katherine Ann, the daughter of Gerald Clifford Miles and Marjorie Ruth (Emerson) Miles, was born January 9, 1961, in Greenville. She grew up in Greenville, attended Inglis School, Central School, and graduated from Greenville High School with the class of 1979. Katherine worked at 2 Acres as a waitress for a few years. She also worked at Dairy Queen in Greenville. Katherine stayed at home and raised her children. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. Playing games, puzzles, bingo, and watching game shows were just a few of her favorite things to do.

Katherine and Jesse Michael “Mike” Reeves were united in marriage on December 30, 1982 at the Liberty Baptist Church. They have enjoyed almost 40 years of marriage together. Parents of two children, who survive, James Michael (Ellen) Reeves of Glen Carbon, Illinois, and Lynda Kay (Mike) Wilhite of Greenville and two children who are now reunited with their mother in heaven: Jennifer Michelle and Amy Elizabeth. She was the loving grandmother to: Jared, Jenna, Jason, Sophia, Evelyn, and Lawrence.

Katherine was one of six children: Brenda Miles of Highland, Illinois, Joyce File of Greenville, Illinois, and Judy (Jeff) Barbey of Pocahontas, Illinois, and two brothers who passed away: David August and Robert E.