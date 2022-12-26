Kenneth C. Crouch, age 74 of Highland, IL, died Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at Saint Elizabeth Hospital in O Fallon, IL.

He was born on Thursday, July 8, 1948, in East Saint Louis, IL, the son of Charles and Pearl (nee Stocker) Crouch.

He was a member of the New Switzerland Model Railroad Club- Highland, IL; American Thresherman’s Association (Board Member) – Pinckneyville, IL; American Farm Heritage Museum – Greenville, IL.

Kenneth was born at East Saint Louis, Illinois; in 1960 his family moved to Highland. He was a 1967 graduate of Highland High School. He was baptized and confirmed in the Evangelical United Church of Christ – Highland. He had worked at the Wedge Gas Station and then started working at Basler Electric in Highland where he was a Machine Operator. He retired at age 48 due to health reasons. Kenny enjoyed collecting trains. He enjoyed tinkering in the garage and working on cars. He liked making apple butter; making tools and watching TV. Stock Car racing was a favorite summer pastime.

Survivors include:

Sister – Carol A. (Bruce) Kuethe, Dorsey, IL

Sister – Barbara J. James, Saint Louis, MO

Brother – Donald P. Crouch (Girl Friend-Karen Gebhart), Collinsville, IL

Sister – Janet E. Crouch, O Fallon, IL

Sister – Linda S. Crouch, Highland, IL

Nieces and Nephews; Great Nieces & Nephews.

He was preceded in death by:

Father – Charles Andrew Crouch – Died 2/22/1978

Mother – Pearl Louise (nee Stocker) Crouch – Died 3/4/2012

Brother – Michael Louis Crouch – Died 10/09/2005

Brother – Richard O. “Rick” Crouch – Died 11/24/2021

Sister – Tina L. Crouch -= died as an infant 11/25/64.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

There will be no services.