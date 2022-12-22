Leslie R. Zobrist, 52, of Pocahontas, IL, passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her family.

She was born July 6, 1970, to James W. and Norma J. (nee Sorge) Sidener, in Belleville, IL. On May 21, 1994, she married Tim Zobrist in Collinsville, IL.

Leslie was raised in the Troy area, was a member of the Assembly of God Church in Collinsville, IL., and graduated from Triad High School in 1988. She later attended SWIC, where she earned her Associate Degree in Teaching. She worked as a pre-school teacher in Collinsville, IL then in Pocahontas, IL. until 1997, when she became a stay-at- home mom.

Leslie’s family meant everything to her. She was very active in her kids endeavors; helping coach the Junior Comets cheerleading, attending sporting events, becoming a member of the PTA, Booster Club, prom committee, and helping create floats for the parades for 7 years. Her kids always came first. She was also a member of the Pocahontas Fire Department Auxiliary, and a member of the First Christian Church in Greenville, IL.

She wore her heart on her sleeve, caring about everyone before herself. Leslie was fun loving, optimistic, and loyal to her family and friends. She was an excellent baker, with the ability to make any treat you would ever want; her chocolate covered strawberry bouquets for Valentine’s Day were a specialty. Her crafting abilities excelled as well, often making baby wreaths for others upon the birth of a child. In 2008 Leslie started working as a home health caregiver for Bond County Hospice, where her compassion towards others was evident in her caregiving.

She was preceded in death by her father, James W. Sidener; brothers, James A. “Jimmy” Sidener and Matthew “Matt” Sidener; maternal and paternal grandparents. Leslie is survived by her husband, Tim Zobrist, Pocahontas, IL; mother, Norma Sidener; children, Taylor (significant other, Taylor Hill) Zobrist, and T.J. (significant other, Samantha Stendeback) Zobrist; uncle, David Sorge; many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Memorials may be made to Bond County Hospice.

Visitation: Wednesday, December 28, 2022, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm, at Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL

Funeral Service: Wednesday, December 28, 2022, 7:00pm, Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL

Clergy: Pastor Tyson Graber, First Christian Church, Greenville, IL.

Interment: at a late date

Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL