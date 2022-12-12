Lisa Marie Holler

Lisa Marie (Hopewell) Holler, 61, of Portland, OR, formerly of Greenville, IL, passed away on Dec. 2, 2022, at home with her husband, Steve, at her side. She succumbed to complications of a

rare form of dementia, diagnosed two years ago.

Lisa was born to Richard and Verna (Skarsten) Hopewell on July 29, 1961, in Vermillion, SD. She grew up in Sioux Falls, SD, where she graduated from Washington High School with the class of 1979, and where she made many lifelong friends. Lisa met her husband-to-be, Steve Holler, in Sioux Falls and they were married on Oct. 30, 1981, at Central Baptist Church. They welcomed their first son, Patrick, in 1986, followed by son Adam in 1990.

Lisa’s family moved to Greenville in 1993, and after several years caring for her boys, Lisa earned a B.S. degree in nursing from Southern Illinois University. She worked for many years as a registered nurse at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and then Greenville Regional Hospital. Lisa later earned her M.S. in nursing from the University of Missouri-St. Louis and, after moving to Portland with her husband, worked as a nurse practitioner in cardiology at Legacy Heath Systems in Vancouver, WA, until 2019. She was a dedicated and caring nurse who always took time to listen to her patients.

The pride of Lisa’s life was her family, and she especially looked forward to family gatherings. She loved the Pacific Northwest, where she and Steve enjoyed hiking in the nearby forests and walking on the coastal beaches.

Lisa is survived by her husband, Steve; sons Patrick (Cassie) and Adam (Melinda); granddaughters Zola and Hazel; her siblings Deborah Hopewell, Eric Hopewell, and Marc Hopewell.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Verna.

A memorial service will be held later in Sioux Falls.