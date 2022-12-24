M. Loretta “Letty” Wall, 105, of Sorento, passed away at 10:02 p.m. on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Montgomery Nursing and Rehabilitation in Taylor Springs.

Letty was born February 23, 1917, in Sorento, the daughter of David and Emma (Strohkirch) McGibany. She married Albert W. “Boney” Wall on November 19, 1933, in Alton. Letty worked beside Boney on the family farm until his death on December 9, 1986.

Letty was a phenomenal cook, often cooking for the many men who came to help with work on the farm. She had a talent for corralling hogs and cattle when they would escape their pens, as well as a talent for killing snakes with a hoe. Letty was a hard worker throughout her entire life.

She took great pride in her well-manicured yard, which she push mowed well into her 80’s, and she took great pride in her vegetable garden.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Erlene Rau; son, Gary Wall; granddaughter, Marlene Rau Chambless; brothers, Darrell, Dennis, Dean, David, and Max McGibany; and sisters, Delores Davis, Wanda Lynch, Reahn Goshorn, Cleda Wall, and Sharon Cruthis.

Letty is survived by her daughters, Charlene Perfetti and Maxine (husband, Jerry) Milanos, both of Hillsboro; grandchildren, Debbie Perfetti Curl, Brian Rau, Dean Perfetti, Sherrie Galvan, Todd Rau, Shelly Wilhite, Jennifer Milanos, Krista Huber, Jason Milanos, Kendra Durbin, and Michael Wall; 15 great grandchildren; 7 great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation: The family will receive guests from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Perfetti-Assalley Funeral Home, 201 S. Main Street, Sorento, IL 62086.

Funeral Ceremony: 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at the funeral home, with Pastor Rudy Elam officiating.

Interment will follow the funeral ceremony at Sunnyside Cemetery in Sorento.

Memorial Contributions may be made to: Sunnyside Cemetery, PO Box 267, Sorento, IL 62086.

Please visit www.assalleyfuneralhomes.com to share memories of Letty, or to offer condolences to her family.