Marjorie Scott, age 63 of Greenville, passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022, in St. John’s Hospital, Springfield, Illinois.

Funeral service will be held at 12:00 Noon Friday, December 9, 2022, at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. Friday until service time. Interment will be in Greene Cemetery. Memorials are asked to be made to the family in lieu of flowers.