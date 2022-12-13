Mary Ann (nee Korte) Luitjohan, 80, of Highland, IL, died Sunday, Dec. 11,2022, at home with her family by her side.

She was born Dec. 2, 1942, to Leo and Florine (nee Hirsch) Korte in Highland, IL. On Oct. 13, 1962, she married Paul Luitjohan at St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL.

Mary Ann was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL, Highland Women’s Club, a card club and a former member of the now- defunct St. Anne’s Altar Society.

She enjoyed travelling, especially her trips to Branson, MO, Frankenmuth, MI and Europe. She loved scrapbooking, photo albums and flowers. Mary Ann loved being a mom and grandma and babysitting her grandkids. She loved baking pies and was known for her potato salad – “the best around”. Her strong Catholic faith was admirable.

Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Florine Korte; daughter, Jean Luitjohan; brother, Leo Korte, Jr.; siblings, (still-born) Lester and Mary.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Paul Luitjohan, Highland, IL; children, Randy (Dee) Luitjohan, Highland, IL, Laurie Scott, Highland, IL, Rob (fiancée Kallan Virgin) Luitjohan, Highland, IL; grandchildren, Kara and Jenna Luitjohan, Cameron and Clayton Scott, Katie Walter; great- grandchildren, Abigayle and Ezechiel Rucker.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul School.

Visitation: Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, from 8:00 to 10:45 am, at St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL.

Mass of Christian Burial: Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, 11:00 am, St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL.

Clergy: Fr. Pat Jakel, Pastor

Interment: St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Highland, IL

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL