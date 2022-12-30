Michael J. “Mike” Robben, age 58, of Germantown, passed away Monday, December 26, 2022 at his home.

He was born October 6, 1964 in Breese, a son of Carolyn, nee Robke, Robben and the late Harold “Harry” Robben.

In addition to his mother, Mike is survived by siblings, Cathy Robben of Germantown, Matt Robben of Germantown, Christine (Frank Colston) Robben of Carlyle, and Amy (Eric) Hemker of Germantown; nephews and nieces, Tom (Amber) Wilken, Sam (Courtney) Wilken, Clara (friend, Conner Newkirk) Colston, Emily (friend, Gabe Foppe) Hemker, and Anna Hemker; great-niece, Vivia Newkirk; and aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father; and grandparents Eugene and Josephine, nee Santel, Robke and Herman and Clara, nee Duepman, Robben.

Mike was a computer programmer and formerly worked for McDonnell Douglas, Blue Cross/Blue Shield, and the May Co. He was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown and he enjoyed

watching the St. Louis Blues, was very knowledgeable of music, was a great chef, but above all, Mike enjoyed giving his nieces and nephews a hard time. Even through all of his ailments, Mike never complained and he was loved by all.

A Memorial Service will be Friday, January 6, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Germantown with Fr. James Buerster officiating.

Visitation will be Friday, January 6, 2023 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Germantown.In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to the Wishes of the Family (Check payable to Carolyn Robben) and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, P.O. Box 117, Germantown, IL 62245, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.