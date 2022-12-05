Myrna “Maxine” (nee Thacker) Wedekind, age 90, formerly of Cedarhurst, Highland, IL passed away Thursday, November 24, 2022. She was a graduate of Mulberry Grove High School and went to work at Bradford Bank in Greenville, IL. Soon after, she married Duane M. Wedekind. She and Duane lived in Greenville IL, Indianapolis, IN and Belleville IL, for a time before returning to Illinois to reside in Highland, IL. with their three children. Maxine and Duane worked together at Piggly Wiggly, where she worked both as a cashier and in the bakery department while Duane worked as a meat cutter, then store manager. Maxine and Duane continued to work side by side when she supported his dream of becoming a self-employed business owner and purchased the family run, Polar Ice Chest.

Upon Duane’s death in 1987, Maxine worked a number of years on the square at Frey’s Shoe Store and delighted in seeing children return year after year for their new school shoes. Maxine was a long-time member of the First Congregational Church and an active member of the Dorcas Women’s Fellowship. Max was an avid bowler, with an average many envied. She was an accomplished seamstress and also enjoyed creating all sorts of crafts for the holidays and home. Maxine expressed her love of family through food…holiday gatherings on Cypress Street were bounties full of savory favorites and many good times were had devouring MFC on warm summer days at the lake with family and friends. Maxine was a kind, loving and strong woman whose contagious laugh, mischievous grin, and quick wit touched all she encountered. She was a beloved member of the community and will be greatly missed.

Preceded in death by: her parents, Pete and Nola Thacker; husband, Duane Wedekind; and brother, Carroll Thacker. She is survived by: her brother, Gerald (Judy)Thacker; children, Michael Wedekind, Carla “Kim” Wedekind, Kay “Katie” (Mark) Clark; grandsons, Ryan (Megan) Wedekind, Christian Wedekind, Tyler Albertson, and Connor Albertson; great grandsons, Jesse Wedekind, Abby Mulcahy and Kyson Albertson; as well as a great number of in-laws, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

The family will receive friends for Visitation from 9:00 am – 11:00 am on Friday, December 9, 2022, at the First Congregational Church, 801 Washington Street, Highland, IL. Immediately following, please join us in celebrating her life with a service at 11:00 am, also at the First Congregational Church. Graveside Service will be held in Greenville, IL at Mount Auburn Cemetery at approximately 1:30 pm.

If desired, friends may make contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association at https://act.alz.org/donate.

Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.