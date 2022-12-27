Norma L. Brandt passed away at Fireside House in Centralia, Illinois on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at 88 years of age.

Mrs. Brandt was born in Marvell, Arkansas on February 6, 1934, a daughter of the late Harvey V. and Nancy E. (Delaney) Smith. She enjoyed many hobbies, such as tending to her flowers, working in her garden, and fishing. She loved listening to music and would spend hours listening to Daniel O’Donald DVDs. As a faithful Jehovah’s Witness, Norma loved sharing her belief and hope with others. Mrs. Brandt was happiest when she was surrounded by her grandkids and taking them on adventures. She will be sadly missed by all.

Mrs. Brandt is survived by her children – Wayne Jordan and wife Glenda of Walnut Hill, Kathy Heinrichsmeyer of Centralia, and Nancy Picard of Fairview Heights; her grandchildren – Jeremiah Jordan and wife Amanda of Posey, Jacob Jordan and wife Chelsey of Walnut Hill, Erin Moser and husband Wade of Woodlawn, Justin Jordan and Terry Herr of St. Louis, Nicholas Picard of Fairview Heights, Jordan Picard of Fairview Heights, Chastity Howes and Shane of O’Fallon, Misty and Donney Stoffel of Carlyle, Lindsey Brandt of Centralia, and David and Crystal Jordan of Carlyle. Norma is also survived by numerous great grandchildren and some great great grandchildren, and her siblings – Lloyd Smith of Hot Springs, Arkansas, Kenneth and Shirley Smith of Lowell, Arkansas, and Shirley Braden of Anderson, Missouri. Mrs. Brandt is also survived by the many loving caregivers at Fireside House in Centralia who provided great care and compassion.

In addition to her parents, Norma was preceded in death by a son – David Jordan; a grandson – Marty Brandt; a son-in-law – Jeff Picard; a sister – Wilma Bryan; her brother – Jim Smith; a special sister-in-law – Wanda Smith; and a special brother-in-law – McCoy Bryan.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolence cards and memorial donations will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, PO Box 276, Carlyle, IL 62231.

Online condolences can be shared at www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.