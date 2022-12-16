Paul A. “Punt” Holthaus, age 84, of Breese, passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022 at Aviston Countryside Manor.

He was born April 19, 1938 in Breese, son of the late Louis and Cecilia, nee Kampwerth, Holthaus.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Janet, nee Lueking, Holthaus, whom he married August 1, 1967 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Centralia and who died September 4, 1983; siblings, Robert Holthaus in infancy, Florence (Clarence) Hammer, Victor Holthaus, Lucille Holthaus, Edward Holthaus, Richard Holthaus, Kathryn “Dolly” Holthaus, Andrew Holthaus, and Elizabeth “Bettyann” Brueggemann; fathers-in-law and mothers-in-law, Lester and Gertrude, nee Nobe, Lueking and Mursey “Jim” and Dorothy, nee Yardley, Edwards; and brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, Ralph Kampwerth, David Adams, James “Jimmy” Edwards, and Janet (Raymond) Banks.

Punt is survived by his wife, Lois, nee Edwards, Holthaus, of Breese, whom he married November 17, 1984 at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese; children, Jason (friend, Shelly Hilmes) Holthaus of Aviston, Malena (Chauncey Fowler) Holthaus, of Breese, and Denny (Kelli) Isaak of Hoffman; grandchildren, Kevin (fiancée Sarah Clark) Grayling, Nathan (fiancée Peyton Oathaut) Poelker, Jake Holthaus, Bailey Hilmes, Chauncey Fowler II, Elijah (friend Rachel White) Isaak, and Noah Isaak; greatgrandchildren, Eli and Logan Grayling, Kamdyn Poelker, and baby Grayling on the way; siblings, Julius (Kathy “Toots”) Holthaus of Bartelso, Louis (Linda) Holthaus, Jr. of Beckemeyer, Elmer Holthaus of Beckemeyer, and Virgil (Peggy) Holthaus of Beckemeyer; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Gertrude Holthaus of Beckemeyer, Edna Holthaus of Beckemeyer, Norma Kampwerth of Carlyle, Valjean (Denise) Lueking of Hoffman, Jane Adams of Patoka, Maxine Edwards of Belleville, and Gene Brueggemann of Highland; and nieces and nephews.

Paul was a veteran of the United States Army. He retired in 2008 from Operator Engineers Local 520. He was a member of St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese. Punt enjoyed being outdoors, especially out in the timber, at the clubhouse, digging lakes, and cutting trees. He also loved to weld, tinker, was a selfproclaimed inventor, and could pretty well fix anything. Trips to Grapperhaus Metal Co. turned into treasures for Punt and the old saying of “Other people’s junk, is other people’s treasures” was very fitting. Punt also cherished a good cup of coffee, satisfying his sweet tooth, and sharing stories with his friends of all ages.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese with Fr. Patrick Peter presiding. Interment will follow at St. Dominic- St. Augustine Cemetery in Breese with full military honors accorded.

Visitation will be Tuesday, December 20, 2022 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. and again Wednesday, December 21, 2022 from 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese.

Memorials may be made to St. Dominic Catholic Church or HSHS St. Joseph’s Home Health & Hospice Services and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th St. Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.