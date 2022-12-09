Paul F. Schuette, age 75, of St. Rose, passed away Friday, December 9, 2022 at Cedarhurst Senior Living in Breese.

He was born June 30, 1947 in Breese, son of the late Bernard “Barney” and Laura, nee Buehne, Schuette.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Schuette; sister, JoAnn VonderHaar; and brother-in-law, Ollie Timmermann.

Paul is survived by his children, Cliff (friend, Diana Merz) Schuette of St. Rose and Kim Schuette of Miami, FL; step-daughter, Lisa (Robert) Poubelle; grandson, Evan (fiancée, Natalie Horstmann) Schuette; step-grandchildren, Christopher “Andy” Rose, Elise and Chloe Poubelle, and baby boy Poubelle coming soon; former wives, Mary Helen Laurent of Belleville and Susan Ulmer of Pocahontas; siblings, Jeannette Timmermann of St. Rose, Mary Lou (Lavern) Thuenemann of Trenton, and Robert (Pam) Schuette of St. Rose; brother-in-law, Ed VonderHaar of St. Rose; and nieces and nephews.

Paul was a veteran of the United States Army National Guard. He was a retired grain and livestock farmer and also rebuilt and sold Allied Precision Products. He was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church and Men’s Sodality and St. Rose Development Club. Paul truly enjoyed his Belgium Horses, spending time with his grandkids, tinkering in his shed, taking care of livestock, sled riding in the winter, and tractor pulling.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, December 12, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Rose Catholic Church in St. Rose with Fr. Nick Junker presiding. Interment will follow at St. Rose Cemetery.

Visitation will be Sunday, December 11, 2022 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. and again Monday, December 12, 2022 from 8:00 – 9:30 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to St. Rose Catholic Church or American Parkinson’s Disease Association Greater St. Louis Chapter at www.apdaparkinson.org/community/st-louis or will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th St. Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

