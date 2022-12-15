PNC James M. “Jim” Ruth, U.S. Navy (Ret.), age 82, of Breese, IL, passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at his home.

He was born January 25, 1940 in Summerfield, IL, a son of the late Melvin and Kathryn, nee Grolle, Ruth.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Ellison “Eli” Diesen; siblings, Richard Allen Ruth in infancy, Betty (Richard) Erwin, Robert Ruth, and Phyllis Schultz; step-father, Harold Peters; half-brother, Timothy Peters; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Edward A. and Eleanor, nee Voss, Huelsmann; and brother-in-law, Bernard “Diek” Diekemper.

Jim is survived by his wife, Betty Ruth, nee Huelsmann, of Breese, IL, whom he married October 2, 1963 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Trenton, IL; children, Susan Marie (fiancé Derwayne Gallimore) Ruth of Germantown, IL, Sandra Dee (Kevin Diesen) Ruth-Diesen of Ottawa Hills, OH, Sara Lee (Brian) Kampwerth of Beckemeyer, IL and Charles Edward (Dyan) Ruth of Clarendon Hills, IL; grandchildren, Eric (Lauren) Eversgerd, Luke (friend, Megan Feldmann) Eversgerd, Brieta Diesen, Eliana Diesen, Jacob (Alyssa) Kampwerth, Jared (Ali) Kampwerth, Jordan (friend, Brittney Vandeloo) Kampwerth, Jack Ruth, Matt Ruth, and Nate Ruth; great-grandchildren, Paisley, Ashlyn, and Easten Eversgerd, Kylee Eversgerd, and Leighton Kampwerth; sister, Anna (Herb) Schmitt of Trenton, IL; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Judy Ruth of Spring Hill, FL, Ron (Kathy) Schultz of Trenton, IL, Catherine Diekemper of Breese, IL, Patricia (Charles) Harmon of Mascoutah, IL, Wilma (John) Ruppel of Polk City, FL, Helen (Alfred) Beckmann of Carlyle, IL, Sr. Joetta Huelsmann, PHJC of Donaldson, IN, and Gerald (Joyce) Huelsmann of Trenton, IL; and nieces and nephews.

PNC James M. Ruth retired in 1978 from the United State Navy after 20 years of service. During his service, PNC Ruth worked as a billing clerk in Freight Consolidation Services and was awarded the Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal with Two Stars, Navy Commendation Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with Six Stars, Navy Unit Commendation, Presidential Unit Commendation, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal with Device 1960, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal with Gallantry Cross, and numerous letters of Appreciation from various commands. After Jim’s retirement from the United States Navy, he worked as a billing clerk for Beckmann Distribution Service Inc. in Carlyle, IL.

Jim was a member of St. Dominic Catholic Church and Men’s Sodality, Breese Knights of Columbus Council 2869, Breese American Legion Post 252 (where he served as the Senior Vice Commander, Junior Vice Commander, and board member), life member of the Vietnam Veterans of America Clinton County Chapter 269, life member of Disabled Veterans Egyptian Gateway 76, and life member of Carlyle VFW Post 3523. He enjoyed fishing, picking up pecans, reading, and playing board games and euchre.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, December 19, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese, IL with Fr. Chuck Tuttle presiding. Interment will follow at Summerfield Cemetery with full military honors accorded by the United States Navy.

Visitation will be Sunday, December 18, 2022 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. and again Monday, December 19, 2022 from 8:00 – 9:30 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese, IL.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to St. Dominic Catholic Church, Lebanon Community High School, or Mater Dei Catholic High School and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5 th St. Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.