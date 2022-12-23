Shane J. Westfall, age 50, of Hoffman passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at Memorial Hospital in Belleville. He was born in Belleville, IL on August 7, 1972, the son of Harry “Bud” and Bonnie (Palek) Westfall. He married his loving wife of 18 years, Pamela Rueter on September 18, 2004, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoffman and she survives in Hoffman.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons: Cameron Owen and fiancé Danielle Dieters, and Christian Westfall of Hoffman; his mother, Bonnie Westfall; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Marilyn and Lawrence Rueter all of Hoffman; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Philip Rueter and wife Julie, Kenneth Rueter and wife Angie; uncle, Robert Palek; nieces and nephews: Bryn Rueter and wife Ciara, Hannah Hilmes and husband Brandon, Ellie Myers and husband Dustin and Mollie Rueter; great nieces and great nephews: Emma and Chloe Myers, Levi Hilmes and Cayden Rueter; dear friends Terry and Toni Rehmer and Lee and Jamie Spittler; as well as many other close friends and colleagues.

He was preceded in death by his father, Harry “Bud” Westfall and his grandparents, Joe and Emma Palek.

Shane was a caring and friendly person; those traits were shown throughout his 31-year career as a paramedic. He worked countless hours serving and taking care of others on their worst days in Randolph, St. Clair, Clinton, and other surrounding counties. He worked 10 years with the City of Breese EMS but most of his career was spent with MedStar Ambulance Service. He used his knowledge to not only take care of others, but also teaching new EMT’s and Paramedics in the field.

Shane could fix anything and enjoyed carpentry work. He was a member of the EMS Barbecue Team and was a great cook. He was an avid New Orleans Saints and St. Louis Cardinals fan. He loved his family and spending time with them especially if it was on the beach or visiting New Orleans.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoffman with Pastor Brett Jones officiating. Interment will follow at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Hoffman.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 until 8:00 PM on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, and on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, from 8:00 until 10:30 AM at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoffman.

Memorials made in memory of Shane are suggested to Backstoppers or Trinity Lutheran School in Hoffman and will be received at church or at Nordike Funeral Home, 740 Fairfax Street, Carlyle, IL 62231.

