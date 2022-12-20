Susan K. (Lauchner) Cline, 77, of Greenville, IL, passed away Saturday, December 17, 2022, at HSHS Holy Family Hospital, Greenville, IL, surrounded by family.

She was born to Walter Dufay and Genevieve Eleanor (Lorton) Lauchner, on February 27, 1945, in Highland, IL. She married Arthur Bollinger and had two sons, Mark and Stephen, later she married

William J. Cline and had a daughter, Courtenay.

Susan can be described as the “funniest angel in heaven,” kindhearted, supportive, sweet, and “the fun aunt.” Her front porch and kitchen table were open to anyone willing to join, and she would never hesitate to provide you with what you needed. She was born and raised in Bond County where she raised her family for the majority of her life. Susan enjoyed running, drinks, laughs, supporting her children and grandchildren, and of course, keeping up with her shows. She is loved so deeply by so many in the Bond County Community through her work as a CNA for over 20 years, her generous tips and kindness to strangers, and her willingness to mother and support her children and others.

She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Wilma, Mary, Jane, and Sonny.

She is survived by her children, Mark (April) Bollinger of Greenville, IL, Stephen (Dora) Bollinger of Evanston, IL, and Courtenay Cline of Glen Carbon, IL; grandchildren, Brandon Bollinger of Greenville, IL, Cayla (Brad) Perry of Greenville, IL, Payton (Allen Terry) Cline of Champaign, IL, Ellie Bollinger of Evanston, IL, Mate Bates of Evanston, IL, and Hailey Bates of Evanston, IL; great grandchild, Lyla Perry of Greenville, IL; and sister, Betty Brown of Greenville, IL.

Services will be private.