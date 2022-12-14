Tom Epperson, age 74 of Hagarstown, Illinois, passed away at his home Thursday, December 8, 2022.

A time to remember Tom will be held Saturday, December 17, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Donnell- Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville.

Tom the son of Calvin and Georgia (Blankenship) Epperson, was born August 18, 1948 in Edwardsville, Illinois.

Tom is preceded in death by his parents, brother Norman Epperson, brother Gerald Epperson, brother Sherman Epperson and sister Shirley Giritz

Surviving are his 2 children: Katina Epperson of Springfield, Missouri and Scott Epperson and wife Jamie of Mulberry Grove. Grandfather of 6: Chad (Alisha), Zak, Blake, Arjan, Lucas, and Karlynn. Great-grandfather of 3: Erik, Freya, and Runa.

In lieu of flowers please send memorials to Mulberry Grove Backpack Program to The First Christian Church c/o The Backpack Program PO Box 88 Mulberry Grove, IL 62262.