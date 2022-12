William J. Craver, 69, of Greenville, passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Barnes Jewish Hospital, in St. Louis, MO. There will be no services, per the family’s wishes. No memorials were given. William is survived by his children Joe (Elaine) Craver of Greenville, IL, Jim Craver of Carbondale, IL, and Jaclyn (Bradley) Swope of Laveen, AZ and 7 grandchildren.