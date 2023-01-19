Eddie Christopher Edmonds Jr. of Trinity, TX, 66, died on January 14, 2023, at the HCA Houston Healthcare Hospital in Conroe, TX. Eddie suffered sudden cardiac arrest. His son Ryan was by his side.

Eddie was born in Heidelberg, Germany, the son of the late Eddie Christopher Edmonds Sr. and his mother, Fleta Sue Edmonds, who survives.

Eddie, or Ted, as he was known, was a child of the Midwest. He grew up in Bernie, MO, Mullberry Grove, Il, and Greenville, Il. The nickname Ted was born out of a compromise. His father and friends wished to call him Tad, as in Tadpole, due to his long legs and skinny frame. His mother objected to Tad. She wanted Ted. Everyone agreed with mom, so he became known as Ted. Those close to Ted gave him other nicknames throughout his life, including Ed, Ed Ted, E.T., Red Ted, Daddyo, and of course, Dad. Tedward was a nickname specially bestowed upon him by his beloved daughter, Taylor. Ted enjoyed nicknames, they were fun for him, and he doled out a few.

Eddie was one of the best young athletes in southern Illinois. His parents were educators who nurtured his athletic ability. Numerous colleges took notice of his athleticism, including Murry State, where he attended and played baseball. He also attended Greenville College, where he was a standout guard on the basketball team. Eddie wanted to earn money, so he left college early to work in several odd and exciting jobs, including in the burgeoning nuclear power and emergency water treatment industries. He later completed his associate degree and landed in large equipment and vehicle fleet sales. It was there that Eddie became a true titan of the industry. Known all over his region for his ability to direct and manage his people and his fleet, Eddie was a highly sought-after manager and salesman. Companies like Rollins and Penske lauded his skills, invested in his continuing education, and appointed him manager of large regions. He managed thousands of employees and millions of dollars in company assets.

Eddie had social intelligence and a unique ability to navigate the needs of his employer, employees, and his customers. He was loved and respected as a manager and touched the lives of all his professional contacts. He approached his business, as he said to others: “effort equals results”.

His legacy will be as a great friend, husband, and father. His capacity for love and empathy knew no bounds. We will remember him for his ability to help others through difficult times and for how he helped people pick themselves out of a hovel and get back to reaching their potential.

In his early thirties, Eddie was beset by tragedy when he lost his father and older sister to suicide. Like all who lose loved ones to suicide, he faced grief, questions, and challenges. Their untimely death and the events that followed forever shaped his outlook and enhanced his desire to help those less fortunate than himself. He always lived life the way he wanted and to the fullest.

Eddie enjoyed golf, handy work, and spending time in his beautiful home on lake Livingston in Texas. Those who knew Eddie appreciated the way he made other people laugh. We will remember him as an admirable, unselfish person who helped many friends and family. He leaves behind his mother and two children, Taylor and Ryan, whom he loved with all of his heart and soul.

Family and close friends look forward to reuniting him with his father and his sister in their hometown of Bernie, MO. At long last, his father and sister will be able to embrace their son and brother for the first time in nearly 40 years. Eddie (Ted), rest well! We will miss your touch, spirit, and soul! In this case, the line from Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, “Parting is such Sweet Sorrow,” rings true in that we know Eddie is finally home.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America – ADAA https://donate.adaa.org/ or you can find ADAA on Facebook @AnxietyAndDepressionAssociationOfAmerica