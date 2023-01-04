Alvera B. “Betty” Wagner, age 73 of Pocahontas, IL, died Monday, January 2, 2023, at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Highland, IL.

She was born on Wednesday, April 6, 1949, in Warren, OH, the daughter of James and Alvera (nee Koch) Miller.

On Saturday, April 18, 1970, she married Kenneth F. “Ken” Wagner at St. Louis, MO, who passed away on Wednesday, December 5, 2018.

She was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Pocahontas, IL and the IUE-CWA Local 840.

Betty was born in Warren, Ohio, grew up in Maryland, and lived many years in St. Louis, MO. She and her husband moved to Pocahontas, IL, in December of 1971. She worked at Stuckey’s Restaurant and Taco Johns (as a manager). Then worked for Basler Electric and retired from there after 20 plus years. She enjoyed time with her grandchildren, sewing, cooking and flower gardening.

Survivors include:

Daughter – Dawn L. (Fiance-Scott Benson) James , Pocahontas, IL

Son – Scott K. (Jamie) Wagner, Highland, IL

Grandson – Jacob D. James, Pocahontas, IL

Grandson – Nicholas S. James, Pocahontas, IL

Grandson – Drake D. Wagner, Highland, IL

Granddaughter – Layne I. Wagner, Highland, IL

Brother – James Miller, Los Angeles, CA

Brother – Donald G. (Bertha) Miller, Buffalo, IL

Nephew – & Godchild – Keith M (Amanda) Ripperda, Sherman, IL

Nephew – Daniel G. (Dulce) Miller, Buffalo, IL

Niece – Carrie (Dennis) Carey, Springfield, IL

She was preceded in death by:

Father – James W. Miller – Died 1993

Mother – Alvera K. (nee Koch) Miller – Died 2001

Husband – Kenneth F. Wagner – Died 12/5/2018

Brother – David E. Miller – Died 9/25/2020

Sister-In-Law – Vickie M. Ripperda – Died 2/28/2005

Sister-In-Law – Elaine Miller

Nephew – Jason A. Ripperda – Died 12/16/2001.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Friday, January 6, 2023, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 9:15 AM on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Pierron, IL, with Rev. Father Paul J. Bonk, Pastor, Celebrant and Rev. Father Pat G. Jakel, Concelebrant..

Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Pierron, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made as Masses or Charity of the Donors Choice.