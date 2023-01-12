Arthur Edward Housman, 81, of Germantown (formerly Mascoutah), passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon. He was born December 16, 1941 in Staten Island New York City, NY, the son of Theodore and Alma Edmey Housman, Sr.

Art is survived by his loving wife, Mary Housman whom he married June 4, 1982 in Belleville; his three daughters, Kim (Rob) Seastrom, Alana Housman, and Janette (Eric) Aldape; and his brother, Theodore (Margaret) Housman Jr. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Housman.

Art earned his BS in Civil Engineering from Northeastern University in Boston, MA graduating in 1965. He was a dedicated member of the Beta Gamma Epsilon fraternity. He grew up in Staten Island New York City, NY and Andover, NJ.

Before his retirement, Art worked in various roles as a civilian at Military Airlift Command Headquarters, Scott AFB. He proudly served in the United States Air Force for 20 years, he was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in 1966 and retired in 1986 as a Major. He served two tours during the Vietnam War as an OV-10 and JetStar C-140 pilot. He also served in a flight check unit, performed civil engineering duties, and was a flying safety officer. He was awarded the USAF Meritorious Service Medal and the Distinguished Flying Cross two times. He was an avid racquetball and handball player as a young adult, and was the Mississippi Racquetball Champion BClass in 1979.

He was a member of the Albers American Legion, Vietnam Veterans of America – Clinton County Chapter, and Lions Club (Breese and Mascoutah). He enjoyed deer hunting, playing horseshoes as part of local leagues, and hiking in the woods.

Art was a loving husband and father who dedicated his life to his family and his country. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Memorial Services will be held at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Nordike Funeral Home in Aviston.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 18, 2023 from 5 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at Nordike Funeral Home in Aviston.

Memorials may be made to the Albers American Legion and will be received at Nordike Funeral Home, 15 East Hanover Street, New Baden, IL 62265.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nordikefuneralhome.com.