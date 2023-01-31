Betty J. Farley, 79, of Pocahontas, IL, passed away, Thursday, January 26, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in O’Fallon, IL, with her husband and daughter by her side.

She was born, April 27, 1943, to Paul and Belma (nee Green) Knebel, in Highland, IL. Betty married Ronald “Ron” Farley on October 1, 1960, at Pocahontas United Methodist Church.

Betty lived in the area all her life. She attended Greenville High School, then worked at Highland Supply, making Easter grass, and then the Highland Garment Factory, making clothing. She then stepped out on her own to become a self-employed seamstress. Betty could sew anything, and spent many years making prom, pageant, and bridesmaid dresses, not to mention the numerous wedding dresses, which were a true tribute to her talent. To say she made a few gowns through the years was an understatement. After her sewing, she started to work at the Tahoe Motel in Pocahontas for several years.

Betty also liked to read and watch TV; especially, Say Yes to the Dress, the History Channel and the Young and the Restless. An excellent cook, Betty would make her world-famous pancakes, chicken n’ dumplings, and orange ice cream floats; they were a family favorite. She loved to take care of her grandchildren and watch them play Khoury league ball. As years passed, she would watch the ball diamonds across the street, from her front window. Betty owned many Yorkie puppies, through her life, and she loved them very much. Most of all, she was very gentle, nice, good at making conversation, and was an exceptional mom, and grandma.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Belma Knebel; son, Ronnie “Biscuit” Farley Jr. She is survived by her husband, Ron Farley, Pocahontas, IL; daughter, Kalonie “Connie” (Lowell) Caulk, Millersburg, IL; grandchildren, Kaleigh (Aaron) Korte, Logan Caulk; great grandson, Archer Korte; great granddaughters, Charlee Korte and Preslee Korte; cousins, who were like her sisters, Georgia Weiss Earnest, Sue Weiss Browning, Brenda Weiss Kenney.

Memorials may be made to the Meridith Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.

Memorial Visitation: Thursday, February 9, 2023, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm, at Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL.

Memorial Service: Thursday, February 9, 2023, 7:00 pm, Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL.

Clergy: Pastor Ray Snider, Pocahontas UMC

Interment: Private

Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL.