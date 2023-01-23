Bradley Steven Braye, 60, Greenville, IL, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023, peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving mother and family. He bravely battled chronic kidney disease for 10 years and most recently home dialysis. He fought with humor that earned him respect by all his doctors and nurses.

Brad was born in Fayette County Hospital to Wayne Richard “Dick” and Sherri (Rench) Braye, on June 12, 1962. He was blessed with his father’s huge smile and his mother’s loving heart.

He grew up in Greenville and graduated with the class of 1980. He first started working in his father’s store, Genre’s Clothing, and various fast-food restaurants, before settling into real estate appraisal.

Brad’s hobbies included reading, movies, and most especially Chapman Brothers music, but his favorite thing was making people laugh.

He was preceded in death by his father, Dick Braye; maternal grandparents, Everett and June (Potts) Rench; and paternal grandparents, Wayne and Hattye (Satterfield) Braye.

Brad is survived by his loving mother, Sherri Rench, of Greenville, who faced his battle by his side; siblings, Bryan (Jennifer) Braye of Greenville, and Dena (Philip Wesley) Braye; nieces and nephews, Chelsi (Bryce Parsons) Braye, Brandon (Raeshelle) Braye, Carlee Braye, Kyle Wesley, Jayda Braye, Chelsi (Derek) Toohey and Alex Franklin; and several great nephews and great nieces who brought him so much joy. He will be missed by several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. They will forever smile when they hear the word “swell” as it was always his answer to the question, “How are you feeling?” He never complained.

Brad loved being a member of Smith Grove Baptist Church, Pastor Matt Mendenhall, and all his church family.

The family will host a visitation from 10:00 am -11:00 am., Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Smith Grove Baptist Church, 949 Airport Ave., Greenville, IL 62246 and a memorial service will follow at 11:00 am., with Matt Mendenhall, officiating.

Memorials may be given to the Smith Grove Baptist Church, 949 Airport Ave., Greenville, IL 62246, in lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, per Brad’s request, as his church nurtured his faith and gave him such strength.

The family has entrusted Assalley-Young Funeral Home in Greenville with arrangements.

Please visit www.assalleyfuneralhomes.com to share memories or offer condolences to the family.