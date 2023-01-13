Craig A. Athmer, age 57 of Highland, IL, died Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at his home surrounded by family in Highland, IL.

He was born on Sunday, May 9, 1965, in Belleville, IL, the son of Cyril and Thelma (nee Fuhler) Athmer.

On Saturday, April 15, 1989, he married Melissa G. “Missy” Athmer nee Neudecker at Evangelical United Church of Christ-Highland, by Keith Karau, who survives.

He was a member of Saint Paul Catholic Church, former member-Breese Knights of Columbus Council 2869 (past Grand Knight 2002-2003 and Financial Secretary); current member-Highland Knights of Columbus Council 1580 and the Fourth Degree Assembly 0231, Highland.

Craig grew up in Aviston, IL; graduated from Highland High School in 1983. He was the owner of @Work Personnel Services, Bridgeton, MO. He was a league bowler at Hi-Top bowling center for many years on Steve Schmitt Chevrolet team, an avid golfer, and enjoyed many years of league play as a member of Twin Oaks golf course. He also played softball on the Knights of Columbus league for the PJ’s Lounge team. In recent years he could be found most summer days sitting at his patio table by the pool relaxing. He enjoyed traveling to the beach, Florida and Cancun, and he had much love for his fur babies Vinny, Kramer, and Pierre “Pete” LaRue. He was a huge St. Louis Cardinals Baseball fan.

Survivors include:

Wife – Melissa G. “Missy” (nee Neudecker) Athmer, Highland, IL

Sister – Connie Frankovich, O’Fallon, IL

Sister – Sandy (Mike) Renspurger, Highland, IL

Sister – Peggy Elliott, Highland, IL

Brother – Daniel (Deborah Kay) Athmer, Aviston, IL

Sister – Joni (Pete) Wilken, Aviston, IL

Sister – Susie Dulle, Highland, IL

Nieces and Nephews – Many

Great Nieces & Nephews – Many.

He was preceded in death by:

Father – Cyril J. Athmer – Died 4/18/2014

Mother – Thelma J. “Timmy” (nee Fuhler) Athmer – Died 1/20/1990

Father-In-Law – LaRue “Larry” Neudecker

Mother-In-Law – Martha Neudecker

Brother-In-Law – Randall Elliott

Brother-In-Law – Wayne Mollet

Niece – Danielle Braun

Nephew – Ian Elliott

Great Nephew – Shaun Wilken, Jr..

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Monday, January 16, 2023, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 9:30 AM on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Saint Paul Catholic Church in Highland, IL, with Rev. Fr. Pat G. Jakel, Pastor, officiating.

Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Illinois or Metro East-Highland Animal Shelter – and will be received at the funeral home.