Dale E. Chaplin, 82, of Donnellson, IL passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023 at 1:15 a.m. at his residence. Cremation Rites were accorded and no services are being held at this time.

Mr. Chaplin was born on July 22, 1940 in Hillsboro, IL to the late Henry Lester Chaplin and Ruth (Seybert) Chaplin. He was a 1958 graduate of Hillsboro High School in Hillsboro, IL. Mr. Chaplin served as decon at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church and Taylor Springs Baptist Church; Teamsters Union #916 Springfield, IL; He loved tractor-pulls, truck-pulls, and mowing. He had worked as a truck driver and freight hauler for Springfield Decatur Transfer, then for Rudoph Express. Mr. Chaplin married Janet Roberts on September 28, 1963 in Fillmore, IL, and she survives in Donnellson, IL. Mr. Chaplin had lived in the Hillsboro-Donnellson area his entire life.

Along with his wife, Janet Chaplin of Donnellson, IL, Mr. Chaplin is survived by his children, Shelley (husband, Neal) Blankenship of Donnellson, IL; Travis D. (wife, Stacy) Chaplin of Montgomery, TX; grandchildren, Rhett Blankenship of Wisconsin and Savannah Deaton of Montgomery, TX; great-grandchild, Loraine Andrea; and siblings, Joyce Williams of Litchfield, IL; Richard Chaplin of Vandalia, IL; Ruth Ann Cope of Litchfield, IL & Sandra Dilley of Hillsboro, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Lester Chaplin and Ruth (Seybert) Chaplin, and his siblings Donald Chaplin and Mary Webb.

There will be no services at this time. Toberman Dean Funeral Home in Coffeen is in charge of arrangements.