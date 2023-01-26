Donald E. Smith, 89, of Vandalia, IL passed away on January 20, 2023 at Knapp Medical Center in Weslaco, TX.

A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 AM, Monday, January 30, 2023 at Hohlt & File Funeral Home, Vandalia with Rev. Dennis Warner officiating. Interment will follow at Green Hill Cemetery, Van Burensburg with Military Rites accorded by the Mulberry Grove American Legion Post #1180. Visitation will be held from 2:00- 4:00 PM, Sunday, January 29, 2023 at Hohlt & File Funeral Home and one hour prior to services Monday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mulberry Grove American Legion, Northside Christian Church, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfielfh.com.

Donald Eugene Smith was born on August 28, 1933 in Highland, IL, the son of John H. and Ethel (Leidner) Smith. He married Ruth Marie Blankenship on December 23, 1953; together they celebrated 69 years of marriage and raised two children.

Don was an advertising manager for the Greenville Advocate for nearly 30 years as well as a car salesman for Steve Schmidt Motors for 15 years. He was a proud United States Army Veteran and member of the Mulberry Grove American Legion Post #1180, Greenville Masonic Lodge #245, and Northside Christian Church. Don enjoyed work; selling cars and tinkering with anything and everything he could. He had an avid love for reading and cherished every moment spent with his family and friends.

Mr. Smith is survived by his wife Ruth Smith of Vandalia; son, Stephen Smith and wife Joyce of Mulberry Grove; daughter, Donna and husband Glenn Dothager of Vandalia; grandchildren, Scott Smith and wife Kristi of Mulberry Grove, Ashley and husband Tyler Willingham of Highland, Jeremy Dothager and wife Alexandra of St. Joseph, and Megan and husband Dalton Mills of Greenville; great-grandsons, Cullen Willingham, Corbin Willingham, and Tucker Mills; two great-granddaughters on the way; sister-in-law, Helen Smith of Greenville; niece, Susan Kelly of Greenville; and three great-nephews.

Preceded in death by his parents and brother, Eldon Smith.