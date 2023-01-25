Elizabeth A. “Liz” Brenton, age 93 of Edwardsville IL, died Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Addington Place retirement home in Edwardsville, IL.

She was born January 19, 1930 in Wood River IL, the daughter of John and Charlotte (nee Dinwiddie) Rothe.

After graduating from Roxana High School, she worked for a short time in St. Louis before meeting her future husband. They were married on December 19, 1948 in Eureka, KS. They traveled throughout the Midwest following construction work before settling in Eureka to provide a stable environment for their expanding family. They moved back to Madison County, IL, in 1966 where they spent the rest of their lives together. She enjoyed traveling to Europe with her husband and antiquing. They also liked dances on Saturday night at the Alton VFW. Both Liz and her husband, were avid St. Louis Cardinals baseball fans for over 50 years.

Survivors include:

Son – George R. (Jackie) Brenton, Troy IL

Daughter – Kary D. Brenton, Edwardsville IL

Son – CMSgt. Brian K. (Julie) Brenton, MO, Air National Guard retired, Warrensburg, MO

Grandchild – Christa (Terry “Bud”) Lanham

Grandchild – Geoffrey Brenton

Grandchild – Brian P. Brenton

Grandchild – MSgt. Amber (Corey) Sallee, IL, Air National Guard

Grandchild – Stephanie (Kyle) Long

Great Grandchild – Colton Sallee

Great Grandchild – Charlee Long

Great Grandchild – Alannah Brenton

Great Grandchild – Briar Long

She was preceded in death by:

Husband – George F Brenton

Father – John Rothe

Mother – Charlotte (nee Dinwiddie) Harmon

Step Father – Lloyd (Red) Harmon

Brother – Kenneth Rothe

Brother Randall Rothe.

Private Funeral Service – arrangements are being handled by Dauderman Mortuary in Hamel IL.

Internment will be at Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville, IL.