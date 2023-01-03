Ellen Lucille Milhoan, age 93 of Mulberry Grove, passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022, at her grandson’s home in Pocahontas, Illinois, surrounded by her family.

In keeping with Ellen’s wishes, there will be no public services. Memorials in her memory may be made to the Greenville Free Methodist Church, Greenville, Illinois. Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Condolences or to share a memory may be made online www.donnellwiegand.com

Ellen Lucille, the daughter of Virgil Roscoe and Sylvia Elreena (Eyeman) Stone, was born April 19, 1929, in rural Mulberry Grove, Illinois in Fayette County. Ellen was born in Fayette County, attended the Oak Grove one room school, Mulberry Grove School, and graduated from Mulberry Grove High School with the class of 1947.

Ellen and George Ernest Milhoan were united in marriage November 19, 1949, in Corpus Christi, Texas. They enjoyed 62 together, George passed away August 16, 2012. They are the parents of Gerald E. Milhoan of Mulberry Grove, Richard (Karen) Milhoan of Mulberry Grove, Penny (Carl) Hefley of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, and Lisa Donaldson of Mulberry Grove. She was the last of her generation, Evelyn LaDuke, Verlyn Stone, and Bettie Ward, all preceded her in death. Ellen enjoyed her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Ellen worked at the Model Glove Factory in Greenville and DeMoulin Cap and Gown. She and her husband were in Texas, where he was serving in the United States Navy, for 20 years, and they traveled to many bases including Texas, Hawaii, California, Washington State, Rhode Island, and Kansas. He was honorably discharged and they lived in Kansas and moved back to Bond County and started farming in 1967. George worked for Crane Packing in Vandalia 1969 and they made their home in Bond County. Ellen raised her family and was a homemaker. Ellen attended the Greenville Free Methodist Church.