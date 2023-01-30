Jacquita “Susie” Devine, age 62, of Fairview Heights, Illinois passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at her home. She was born in Montgomery, Alabama on June 16, 1960, the daughter of Wayne and Jacquita (Rogers) Workman. She married Andrew Devine in New Mexico on December 3, 1990 and he survives in Fairview Heights.

In addition to her husband she is survived by her daughter, Jacquita Morgan and husband Craig; her son, Justin Regier and wife Catrina; brothers: Les Workman and Jim Workman; sister, Dawn Michelle; grandchildren: Angel Benavente and Felicity Regier; great granddaughters Ava and Hazel; her mother, Jacquita Rogers, father, Wayne Workman; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Michael Devine and wife Carol, Linda Devine, Rose Anderson, Martin Devine and wife Susan, Richard Devine and wife Stephanie, and Donald Devine; as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her step-father, Tony Rogers; and her granddaughter, Aurora Regier.

Susie enjoyed tending to her flowers and reading. She was always laid back and loved spending time with her family and friends.

Funeral services will held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at Nordike Funeral Home in New Baden with Rev. Jason McIntosh officiating.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, from 9:00 AM until the time of services at Nordike Funeral Home in New Baden

Memorials made in memory of Susie are suggested to the charity of donor’s choice and will be received at Nordike Funeral Home, 15 East Hanover St, New Baden, IL 62265.

