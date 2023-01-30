James F. Stroot, age 66, of Aviston passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023, surrounded by his family.

He was born in Breese on June 25, 1956, the son of Gregory and Loretta (Markus) Stroot. He married Karen Schrage in St. Rose on March 12, 1983 and she survives in Aviston.

In addition to his wife of nearly 40 years, he is survived by his children: Linda Almonroeder and husband William of Troy, IL, Marsha Stroot and special friend Albert Beck of Aviston, Brenda Stroot of Aviston, Michael Stroot and wife Kate of Aviston, and special family friend Kendra Athmer of Aviston; three grandchildren: Madelyn, Braden, and Colton Almonroeder; a sister, Carolyn Timmons and husband Hobie; his in-laws: Kathy Altgilbers and husband Tom, Kevin Schrage, Fr. Carl Schrage, and Randy Schrage; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, mother, and a brother, Jerome Stroot; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Edgar and Ruth Schrage; and two brothers-in-law: Gary Schrage and Roger Schrage.

James was a lifelong farmer and was very proud to continue his family farm that was started in 1847, making it one of the oldest farms in Clinton County. He was a selfless man whose patience was unmatched, and he was always willing to lend a helping hand. His days were long, and the work was hard, but he truly loved his cattle and his land. While farming brought him immense joy, his greatest love was spending time with his family.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at St. Francis Catholic Church in Aviston with Rev. Carl Schrage and Rev. Dan Friedman officiating. Interment will follow at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery in Aviston.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 until 8:00 PM on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Nordike Funeral Home in Aviston and from 8:30 until 9:45 AM on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at Nordike Funeral Home in Aviston.

Memorials made in memory of James are suggested to the American Cancer Society or St. Francis Catholic Church and will be received at Nordike Funeral Home, 150 North Clinton Street, Breese, IL 62230.

